06/01 Moore's NXT TV audio review: MSK vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the NXT Tag Titles, Kushida’s open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, NXT Championship match set for NXT Takeover In Your House, LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 33:51 Share Share Link Embed

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: MSK vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the NXT Tag Titles, Kushida’s open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, NXT Championship match set for NXT Takeover In Your House, LA Knight vs. Jake Atlas, and more (33:50)…

Click here for the June 1 NXT TV audio review.

