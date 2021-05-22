Categories

05/21 Powell's WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Apollo Crews vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a four-way for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE celebrates returning to the road, Bianca Belair, Natalya, and Tamina vs. Bayley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:18 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Apollo Crews vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a four-way for the Intercontinental Championship, WWE celebrates returning to the road, Bianca Belair, Natalya, and Tamina vs. Bayley, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin, and more (25:17)…

