05/21 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley, Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa, Drake Maverick vs. Kushida and El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley, Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa, Drake Maverick vs. Kushida and El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa in Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches, Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong, and more (40:39)…

Click here for the May 21 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

