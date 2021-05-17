What's happening...

05/16 WWE WrestleMania Backlash audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

May 16, 2021

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet), Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), and Will Pruett (@itswilltime)

Jason Powell, Jake Barnett, and Will Pruett review the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro for the WWE Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more (64:45)…

Click here for the WrestleMania Backlash audio review.

