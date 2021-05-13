05/13 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 158): Tom Lawlor on MLW airing on Vice TV, winning the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, his recent return to MMA, MLW bringing fans back

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Tom Lawlor on MLW airing Saturdays at noon eastern on Vice TV, winning the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, Filthy Island, fans returning at the MLW event on July 10 in Philadelphia, his recent return to MMA, and much more (35:03)…

