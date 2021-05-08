Categories

05/07 Powell's WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Throwback edition, Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro faces Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the WWE Universal Championship, Tamina vs. Reginald, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, Carmella vs. Ruby Riott, ten-man tag Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 23:11 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Throwback edition, Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro faces Seth Rollins to earn a shot at Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, Tamina vs. Reginald, Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler, Carmella vs. Ruby Riott, ten-man tag, and more (23:11)…

Click here for the May 7 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/