05/01 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on the Triple H 25th Anniversary segment, Velveteen Dream’s future, AEW and NXT, TNT Title tournament, AEW Double Or Nothing, WWE Money in the Bank, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss the Triple H 25th Anniversary segment, Velveteen Dream’s future, AEW and NXT, TNT Title tournament, AEW Double Or Nothing, WWE Money in the Bank, and more (87:42)…

Click here for the May 1 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

