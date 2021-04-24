What's happening...

04/23 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The final push for Rebellion with Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, and Moose, Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Jake Something vs. Shera, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan

April 23, 2021

Categories

04/23 Powell's Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The final push for Rebellion with Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, and Moose, Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Jake Something vs. Shera, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan
/

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for Rebellion with Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, and Moose, Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan, Jake Something vs. Shera, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan, and more (22:19)…

Click here for the April 23 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed 

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in  iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.