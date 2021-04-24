Categories

04/23 Powell's Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The final push for Rebellion with Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, and Moose, Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Jake Something vs. Shera, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 22:20 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for Rebellion with Kenny Omega, Rich Swann, and Moose, Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan, Jake Something vs. Shera, Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan, and more (22:19)…

