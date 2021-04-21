What's happening...

04/21 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss the Impact Rebellion event featuring Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann, Adnan Virk on WWE Raw, Cesaro, Karrion Kross, Seth Rollins, AEW Dynamite viewership, and more

April 21, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss the Impact Rebellion event featuring Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann, Adnan Virk on WWE Raw, Cesaro, Karrion Kross, Seth Rollins, AEW Dynamite viewership, and more (105:12)…

Click here for the April 21 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

