04/16 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The Kenny Omega and Rich Swann press conference for Rebellion, Jazz’s retirement ceremony, TJP vs. Josh Alexander, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona in pick your poison matches

April 16, 2021

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The Kenny Omega and Rich Swann press conference for Rebellion, Jazz’s retirement ceremony, TJP vs. Josh Alexander, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona in pick your poison matches, and more (46:56)…

Click here for the April 16 Impact Wrestling audio review.

