04/16 Moore's Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The Kenny Omega and Rich Swann press conference for Rebellion, Jazz's retirement ceremony, TJP vs. Josh Alexander, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona in pick your poison matches Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 46:57 Share Share Link Embed

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The Kenny Omega and Rich Swann press conference for Rebellion, Jazz’s retirement ceremony, TJP vs. Josh Alexander, Brian Myers and Matt Cardona in pick your poison matches, and more (46:56)…

Click here for the April 16 Impact Wrestling audio review.

