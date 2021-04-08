What's happening...

04/07 Moore’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one audio review: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship, MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the vacant NXT Tag Titles

April 7, 2021

Categories

04/07 Moore's NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one audio review: Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women's Championship, Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship, MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the vacant NXT Tag Titles
/

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night one live special featuring Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Walter vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship, MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde for the vacant NXT Tag Titles, and more (38:09)…

Click here for the April 7 NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed 

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in  iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.