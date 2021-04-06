Categories

04/05 Powell's WWE Raw audio review: Final push for WrestleMania 37, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:47 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Final push for WrestleMania 37, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a non-title match, Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin, AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods, and more (26:46)…

