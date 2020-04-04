04/03 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The announcement of Braun Strowman replacing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36, John Cena responds to Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans, Tucker vs. Dolph Ziggler

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Final hype for WrestleMania 36 with the announcement of Braun Strowman replacing Roman Reigns, John Cena responds to Bray Wyatt, Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans, Tucker vs. Dolph Ziggler, and more (24:32)…

Click here for the April 3 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

