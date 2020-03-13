03/13 Gleed’s NXT UK audio review: Finn Balor vs. Alexander Wolfe, Noam Dar vs. Ligero, Amale vs. Dani Luna, “Pretty Deadly” Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley vs. Dereiss Gordon and Dan Moloney

Categories

By Haydn Gleed, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Finn Balor vs. Alexander Wolfe, Noam Dar vs. Ligero, Amale vs. Dani Luna, “Pretty Deadly” Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley vs. Dereiss Gordon and Dan Moloney, and more (29:04)…

Click here for the March 13 NXT UK television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

