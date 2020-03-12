03/12 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Combo Show: Coronavirus outbreak creates uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, AOP member injured, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: Coronavirus outbreak creates uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, AOP member injured, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more (64:30)…

Click here for the March 12 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

