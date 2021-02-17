02/17 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 147): The World Famous CB discusses moving on from the Cheeseburger name, teaming with Jushin Liger in NJPW, their friendship, running the Worldwide Wrestling Dojo, Leon Ruff’s success in NXT, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features The World Famous CB discussing his decision to move on from the Cheeseburger name, teaming with Jushin Liger in NJPW, their friendship, running the Worldwide Wrestling Dojo, Leon Ruff’s success in NXT, ROH Wrestling TV format changes, and much more (33:03)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 147) and guest The World Famous CB.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/