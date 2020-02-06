02/06 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on potential major WWE Network changes, Vince McMahon and the WWE financial conference call, XFL relaunch, NJPW New Beginning Osaka, ROH Free Enterprise, NXT and AEW, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss potential major WWE Network changes, Vince McMahon and the WWE financial conference call, XFL relaunch, NJPW New Beginning Osaka, ROH Free Enterprise, NXT and AEW, and more (68:50)…

Click here for the February 6 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

