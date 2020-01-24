01/23 Gleed’s NXT UK audio review: Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero, and Brian Kendrick vs. Travis Banks to qualify for the four-way NXT Cruiserweight Championship match at Worlds Collide, Ilja Dragunov vs. Josh Morrell

Categories

By Haydn Gleed, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Jordan Devlin vs. Ligero, and Brian Kendrick vs. Travis Banks to qualify for the four-way NXT Cruiserweight Championship match at Worlds Collide, Ilja Dragunov vs. Josh Morrell, and more (17:30)…

Click here for the January 23 NXT UK television show audio review.

