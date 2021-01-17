01/16 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill audio review: Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Title, Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event: Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Title, Manik vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju for the X Division Title, Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards in a Barbed Wire Massacre match, and more (43:14)…

Click here for the January 16 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill audio review.

