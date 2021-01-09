What's happening...

01/08 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Adam Pearce vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Smackdown Tag Titles

January 8, 2021

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Adam Pearce vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio in a gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Big E vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Title, and more (25:51)…

Click here for the January 8 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed 

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in  iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.