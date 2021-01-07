01/07 Dot Net Weekly audio show: NXT talent rumored for the WWE main roster, Goldberg facing Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, ROH and Marty Scurll part ways, Impact and ROH re-signings, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: NXT talent rumored for the WWE main roster, Goldberg facing Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, ROH and Marty Scurll part ways, Impact and ROH re-signings, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more (67:31)…

Click here for the January 7 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/