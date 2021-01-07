01/06 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal, Jake Hager vs. Wardlow, Snoop Dogg appears at New Year’s Smash night one

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW Championship, Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal, Jake Hager vs. Wardlow, Snoop Dogg appears at New Year’s Smash night one, and more (31:09)…

Click here for the January 6 AEW Dynamite audio review.

