AEW Dynamite Beach Break, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Thunderbolt Patterson, Luke Hawx, Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Clearwater, Florida, at The BayCare Sound. The show carries the Beach Break theme and features MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship (Omega will not be allowed to challenge for the title again if he loses). Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s Dynamite a B- grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Thursday’s AEW Collision, which he attended, a B- grade during his weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Thunderbolt Patterson (Claude Patterson) is 85.

-Luke Hawx (Oren Hawxhurst) is 45.

-Ludwig Kaiser (Marcel Barthel) is 36. Coincidentally, El Grande Americano is also celebrating his 36th birthday. Hey, do you think… nah.