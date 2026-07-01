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AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and TNA Impact tapings (reports needed), WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Tom Magee, Carmella DeCesare, Harold Sakata, Abismo Negro

July 1, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door. The show opens with MJF vs. Mark Briscoe for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Thursday’s Collision tonight in San Diego. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA is taping Impact tonight and Thursday in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s Dynamite a C+ grade during my weekly same-night audio review.

-I gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a C- grade during his weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tom Magee is 68.

-Former WWE Diva Search participant Carmella DeCesare is 44.

-The late Harold Sakata was born on July 1, 1920. He died on July 19, 1982, at age 62, of liver cancer. Sakata is best known for playing “Oddjob” in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Abismo Negro (Andres Gonzalez) was born on July 1, 1971. He drowned on March 22, 2009.

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