WWE Raw in Paris, Powell’s Q&A Show note, Liv Morgan, Dan Severn, Tatanka, Maria Menounos, Scott Lost, Mick Foley, Taeler Hendrix, Drew McIntyre, Ahmed Johnson, ODB, Jaxson Ryker, Mark Starr, Howard Finkel, “Superstar” Billy Graham, Iron Sheik, Sara Lee

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Paris, France, at Accor Arena. The show features King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches. This show concludes the European tour. Join me for my live review as Raw streams live on Netflix this afternoon at 1CT/2ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dot Net Members will be listening to my Q&A audio show today or on Tuesday (Raw airing this afternoon may bump the show to Tuesday). Submit questions for the Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com this morning before 11CT/12ET (or the same time on Tuesday if the show isn’t out today). Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from today’s Raw in Paris, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and the Thursday AEW Collision in Cincinnati, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Providence. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dan Severn is 68 today.

-Tatanka (Chris Chavis) is 65 today.

-Maria Menounos is 48 today.

-Scott Lost (Scott Epperson) is 46 today.

-Liv Morgan (Gionna Daddio) is 32 today.

-Mick Foley turned 61 on Sunday.

-Taeler Hendrix turned 37 on Sunday.

-Kayla Braxton turned 33 on Sunday.

-The late “Superstar” Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) was born on June 7, 1943. He died at age 79 on May 17, 2023.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) died of a heart attack on June 7, 2013, at age 50.

-The late Howard Finkel was born on June 7, 1950. He died on April 16, 2020, at age 69.

-The late Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) died of cardiac arrest at age 81 on June 7, 2023.

-The late Sara Lee was born on June 7, 1992. She took her own life at age 30 on October 5, 2022.

-Ahmed Johnson (a/k/a Anthony Norris) turned 63 on Saturday.

-ODB (a/k/a Jessica Kresa) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Chad Lail turned 44 on Saturday. He wrestled as Gunner and Jaxson Ryker.

-Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) turned 41 on Saturday.