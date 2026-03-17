WWE Raw preview: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and more set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears

-World Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul and Austin Theory in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Roman Reigns is also advertised despite it not being mentioned on last night’s show. Monday’s Raw will be live from Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).