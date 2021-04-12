Categories

04/12 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 155): Pro Wrestling Boom Live - The post WrestleMania 37 edition with co-host Jonny Fairplay Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:29:36 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame with live calls coming out of the two-night WrestleMania 37 event. Join us for our live episodes the Mondays after WWE pay-per-views at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net. The next show will be Monday, May 17, the day after WrestleMania Backlash (89:35)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 155) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

