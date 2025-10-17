JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 52): Roth’s review of Bigfoot serving as guest referee for the JCW Championship match, Alice Crowley vs. Amazing Maria in a title vs. career match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling Lunacy (Episode 52)

Taped September 16, 2025, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at JJ’s Live

Streamed October 16, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show started with Kerry Morton saying he takes two steps forward and three steps back. He discussed his hardcore match against 2 Tuff Tony for the JCW Heavyweight Title with Bigfoot as the special guest referee (no, that is not a typo)… The JCW Fight Club intro Played…

Backstage, Vampiro walked into a room with Violent J and 2 Tuff Tony. Vampiro talked about bringing his team, the Triplex of Terror. Vampiro is the third member to make the Tri. They debut next week on Lunacy…

We headed to the ring, where The Ringmaster announced the first match… The commentators were Joe Dombrowski, Marc Roberts, and Veda Scott…

1. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre) vs. Ninja Mack and CoKane. Ninja Mack took out a Shurikin, and Co-Kane poured white powder on it and snorted it. The Shurikin ended up stuck in a member of the Outbreak who pulled it out and had stuff ooze out. Ninja Mack hit a bunch of cartwheels during a criss cross, then Co-Kane held Jaxon for a sidewalk slam, and Mack hit a neckbreaker for a cool double team move. Co-Kane went for the Cokeslam on Jaxon, but Abel broke it up. Co-Kane tagged in Mack, who got shoved off the top rope by Abel. The referee started to count out Ninja Mack. Jaxon hit a Suicide Dive on Mack, Co-Kane hit a sidewalk slam on Abel, Barnabas soon caused a distraction, and Jaxon and Abel used a neckbreaker/splash combo for the win…

“The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel beat the Bizarre Beat Ninja Mack and Co-Kane.

Post-match, Barnabus screamed, “Where the F is our tag title shot?”…

Jerry’s Jabber: Co-Kane continues to be a highlight. What at first seemed like a dumb Kane rip-off is actually quite enjoyable

Backstage, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver discussed taking on Willie Mack and James Storm. Alec Price said that Mack and Storm as has-beens….

2. “The Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. Wille Mack and “Cowboy” James Storm. The Ringmaster announced a special guest commentator, vaping Vampiro! Price started out with Storm, and they stalled, then Price and Storm exchanged holds that ended in headlock reversals and eventually ended with a Storm DDT for a one count. Storm tagged in Willie Mack, who hit a double elbow drop on Price. Oliver tagged in and tried to hiptoss Price, which was reversed. Macok threw Price in the corner, hit a huge chop, then tagged in Storm, who hit an uppercut. Price held Storm while on the apron so Oliver could dropkick Storm in the ring. Alec Price with a Randy Orton special before Storm tagged Mack, who hit a cannonball in the corner on Oliver. Price pulled out Storm, spat beer in Mack’s face, and hit The Bustah and the Brain finisher for the win…

“The Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price beat Willie Mack and “Cowboy” James Storm.

Jerry’s Jabber: There’s a spoiler from GCW’s Art of WarGames that I will not spoil, but this is the second time a taped show has not lined up with what was on their GCW show that the JCW wrestlers were on. Vampiro adds nothing to the commentary of the show.

Backstage, “Big Al” Alice Crowley gave Amazing Maria a title shot. If Amazing Maria loses, she has to retire from JCW…

3. JCW Women’s Champion Alice Crowley vs. Amazing Maria (w/Haley J) in a Title vs. Career match. Big Al and Maria locked up and pushed each other around the ring and then back into the center before they broke. Amazing Maria threw Big Al into the corner, hit a hip attack, and then followed it up with a bulldog. Big Al used a Heatseeker while outside the apron with Maria inside. Maria recovered and hit a leg sweep and a brief cover, but Big Al kicked out. Big Al chopped Maria in the corner, then charged for an elbow, but Maria moved, hit some back elbows, and a low dropkick in the center of the ring. Maria hit the Rainmaker on Big Al, and Al kicked out at two. Al hit the Flatliner on Maria, then choked Maria with wrist tape. Haley J entered the ring, attacked Big Al, and that was it.

JCW Women’s Champion “Big Al” Alice Crowley defeated Amazing Maria via disqualification in a title vs. career match, so Amazing Maria must retire.

Jerry’s Jabber: This match wasn’t too bad until the bullshit DQ. The rules for this company are all over the place. Hopefully, in two weeks, Al can stop wrestling Haley J so much.

Backstage, Jeeves was drawing blueprints on Kaleb Conley’s glutes. Oh, dear lord.. dead clown faces on Caleb’s ass…

4. Caleb Konley and Jeeves vs. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo. Yabo started the match with Caleb, and Caleb and Jeeves started by cheating. Jeeves ran in, and The Brothers hit the Whoop Whoop Leg Drop on him. Caleb blindsided Yabo and then took control. Jeeves tagged in and did nothing of note before tagging back out. Caleb hit a backfist and hung Yabo in the Tree of Woe. Konley saluted while standing on Yabo’s nuts. A short time later, Ruffo tagged in and hit Manhattan drops on Jeevs and Caleb. Ruffo was about to wind up a Hulk hand when he was stopped by Caleb, who accidentally hit Jeeves with the title belt. The Brothers hit the Whoop Whoop Driver for the win.

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo beat Caleb Konley and Jeeves.

Jerry’s Jabber: Again, there are no consistent rules, and no tags, it doesn’t seem. On the plus side, Caleb and Jeeves are heat magnets.

An ad aired for ICP’s book about their history of wrestling…

The commentators discussed 2 Tuff Tony Country, a three-hour episode of Lunacy from Louisville, where Matt Cardona takes on 2 Tuff Tony…

5. 2 Tuff Tony vs. Kerry Morton in a hardcore match for the JCW Heavyweight Title with special guest referee Bigfoot. Bigfoot (his costume looks more like a gorilla), patted down both men. The crowd was behind Tony. There was stalling until Kerry grabbed a chair and hit Tony in the stomach and on the back. Tony returned the favor. Outside the ring, Tony asked a fan to chop Kerry Morton. Kerry placed Tony in a chair, then hit something. Kerry tried a different move, got stuck, and then fell off the guard rail. Tony grabbed trash can lids and used them like cymbals. Tony choked Kerry, and Bigfoot punched Tony to break the hold.

Kerry brought in cookie sheets, a trash can, and a door. Kerry set up the door in a corner. He placed the trash can on Tony in the corner, then hit the Van Terminator, for a very slow 2 count from Big Foot. Tony put a trash can over Kerry and then picked up a chair and swung it at the can. Kerry recovered and hit a spinning elbow on Tony through the door. Bigfoot again counted slowly.

Kerry argued with Bigfoot, who punched Kerry. Tony used a door on Kerry, then hit a brainbuster on a chair for a two count. Bigfoot tossed Kerry back inside the ring. Kerry started apologizing to Tony, who punched Kerry in the corner. Tony set up for a superplex, but Kerry reversed it to a powerbomb. Kerry covered Tony, and Bigfoot refused to count. Bigfoot hit Kerry Morton and then revealed himself to be Moshpit Mike. 2 Tuff Tony hit the Meteorite for the win.

2 Tuff Tony defeated Kerry Morton in a hardcore match to retain the JCW Heavyweight Title.