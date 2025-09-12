Pro Wrestling Supershow “Wrestle Roulette” results: Vetter’s review of DJ Powers vs. Donovan Dijak for the PWS Title, Starstruck vs. Waves & Curls

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Pro Wrestling Supershow “Wrestle Roulette”

September 5, 2025, in Brockton, Massachusetts, at VFW Post 1046

Released September 12, 2025, via IndependentWrestling.TV

This is their usual hall; it is lit okay and the crowd is maybe 200. As with the past PWS shows I’ve seen, there is NO commentary.

I actually don’t know a lot of wrestlers on this show, or some I’ve seen just a few times.

1. Jora Johl vs. Miguel Rios. Former AEW wrestler Johl is a regular here.My first time seeing Rios, who has short hair and a good frame. Johl easily knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and kept the kid grounded. Miguel hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Johl hit a few kicks and a suplex. Johl hit a running Mafia Kick to the jaw for the pin. Decent.

Jora Johl defeated Miguel Rios at 6:04.

2. Erik Chacha vs. Keyon. Chacha is the undersized kid from Central or South America. I don’t think I’ve seen Keyon, who has good size and wore silver pants. They locked up, and Keyon easily shoved him into a corner. Chacha tried a plancha, but Keyon caught him. Chacha pushed Keyon into a ring post, and they traded chops at ringside. In the ring, Keyon hit a suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. He hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Chacha hit a second-rope inverted DDT, and they were both down at 6:30. Erik hit some Yes Kicks, then a Buzzsaw kick to the head for a nearfall. He hit a running knee to the side of the head for the pin! Keyon really looks good in my first time seeing him.

Erik Chacha defeated Keyon at 7:42.

3. TK O’Ryan vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin. You may recall that O’Ryan was in ROH during the Sinclair era; I believe he retired after a number of concussions in a row. This is at least the second match I’ve seen from him this year in his return. BRG came out first; BRG charged in and attacked, and we’re underway! TK hit a suplex at 1:30. BRG hit some top-rope axe handles and was in charge and kept TK grounded for several minutes. O’Ryan fired up and hit some back elbows. BRG hit a spear for a nearfall at 8:00. O’Ryan applied a Sharpshooter, but BRG reached the ropes. They brawled to the floor. BRG jumped over the guardrail and ran out the exit door!

TK O’Ryan defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin via count-out at 11:32.

4. Luscious Latasha vs. Kayla Lopez. My first time seeing Kayla, and her face makes me think of Roxanne Perez; she’s the babyface. Latasha is a Black woman with long light brown hair and is a bit heavier; a quick check shows I saw her once last November. Basic reversals on the mat early on, and Kayla hit a basement dropkick. Latasha choked her in the ropes and hit a crossbody block against Kayla’s back. Latasha stayed in charge. Kayla fired up and hit some clotheslines. Kayla hit a Lungblower move to the chest for a nearfall at 6:30. Latasha hit an enzuigiri for the pin. Basic but harmless. I’ll note that Kayla is new enough she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio entry yet.

Luscious Latasha defeated Kayla Lopez at 7:20.

5. Dustin Waller vs. Nico Silva vs. Matt Magnum vs. Donny Staxx in a four-way. I’m quite familiar with Waller. Magnum is a bald vet and wore blue pants. I’ve compared Staxx to Dante Martin or Max Caster. Nico is also bald but clearly younger and thicker than Magnum. All four brawled at the bell. Waller and Silva tied up. Magnum hit a snap suplex on Silva at 3:30. Staxx hit a senton splash on Silva; Staxx and Magnum are the heels, and they worked together to beat up Silva, while Waller was down on the floor. Of course, when Staxx went for a cover, Magnum broke it up, and they argued. Waller hit a top-rope crossbody block on Magnum and Staxx at 6:00. Dustin hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall.

Silva hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Waller hit some chops on the thick Silva, who no-sold them. Dustin went for a Lethal Injection, but Silva blocked it, and Silva hit a Chaos Theory for a nearfall at 8:30. Magnum hit some rolling German Suplexes on Silva. Magnum switched to an ankle lock. Silva hit a standing powerbomb. Waller finally hit the Lethal Injection on Silva, then his Mamba Splash for a nearfall at 10:00. Waller and Magnum brawled to the floor and headed to the back. Silva was still knocked out on the mat! Staxx, who was down on the floor, jumped into the ring and got a nearfall on Silva. Staxx hit a Mafia Kick. Silva caught Staxx, put him on his shoulders, and hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good action; I had no idea who was going to win.

Nico Silva defeated Dustin Waller, Donnie Staxx, and Matt Magnum in a four-way at 11:51.

6. “Starstruck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan. I feel like I’ve barely seen W&C all summer! PWS inexplicably turned their heels last year, which I don’t get — these two are beloved babyfaces everywhere else, and they just aren’t believable bad guys! Jaylen charged and attacked Channing at the bell, and we’re underway! Green jumped in and hit some armdrags on Brandyn. The taller Jordan got in and hit some chops on Channing, and all four brawled. W&C stomped on Channing and kept him in their corner. They hit stereo guillotine leg drops for a nearfall at 7:00.

Jaylen hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall. Greene finally got the hot tag and hit a running neckbreaker on Jaylen for a nearfall at 9:30. Greene dove through the ropes onto Traevon. Greene set up for his springboard Unprettier, but Traevon — who was on the floor — hit Greene with what I presume was a weapon in his hands while the ref was out of position. Jaylen immediately rolled up Greene for the tainted pin. Good action; best of the show so far. I still contend that W&C should be the babyfaces and Starstruck should be the heels.

‘Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn defeated “Starstruck” Anthony Greene & Channing Thomas at 11:11.

7. Liviyah vs. Roxanne Fury. I don’t think I’ve seen Fury before; she is a ‘goth girl’ and has long dark hair and a splash of red, and she barked at the crowd. She also doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet. Liviyah is the talented 18-year-old second-generation star. They immediately tied up on the mat. Liviyah dropped her with a shoulder tackle, and she hit a couple more, but she missed a second-rope crossbody block. Fury hit a back suplex and some chops, then a snap suplex at 2:30. She choked Liviyah in the ropes and kept her grounded.

Liviyah hti a shotgun dropkick at 4:30. She fired up and hit some forearm strikes and some running clotheslines. Liviyah hit the second-rope crossbody block, and she hit her Eye of the Hurricane (swinging inverted DDT) for the pin. Good action; Liviyah is probably younger but she’s so talented and has so many matches under her belt already, it feels like she led Fury through a quite passable match.

Liviyah defeated Roxanne Fury at 7:08.

8. DJ Powers vs. Donovan Dijak for the PWS Title. I’m a big fan of the 20-year-old Powers (I’ve routined compared him to a young Johnny Morrison), but he’s giving up a LOT of size to Dijak. They tied up, and Dijak backed him into a corner. They shoved each other, and DJ rolled to the floor to regroup. Dijak eventually followed to the floor and chased him around the floor. In the ring, Dijak hit a big back-body drop at 4:00. He hit a backbreaker over his knee and a second-rope splash for a nearfall. They brawled back to the floor and looped the ring. In the ring, Powers hit some blows to the chest and was in charge.

Powers hit a Rude Awakening at 8:00 and kipped to his feet, then got a nearfall. He applied a sleeper on the mat and kept Dijak grounded. Dijak hit a back suplex, and they were both down at 10:00. Dijak hit a bodyslam that sent Powers flying across the ring. He backed DJ into a corner and hit a series of overhand chops, then a spinning Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Powers hit a leaping neckbreaker for a nearfall at 13:00. He hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Powers hit a plancha to the floor, then a top-rope frogsplash at 15:00. Dijak, while lying on the mat, grabbed Powers by his throat and stood up. Powers hit a superkick. Dijak nailed his discus Mafia kick for a nearfall.

Powers hit a suplex for a nearfall at 16:30. He got up and argued with the ref, and he finally hit a forearm strike that dropped the ref. Dijak hit the Feast Your Eyes (pop-up knee strike) for a visual pin, but we had no ref. Djak stood on the top rope, but his head would have hit the ceiling if he had stood all the way up, so he climbed down. Powers hit a low blow uppercut in front of the ref, who refused to call for a DQ! DJ slapped the ref, so the ref hit a low blow uppercut on DJ! Dijak nailed a Choke Bomb for a nearfall at 20:00. Dijak charged, but he crashed shoulder-first into the corner. DJ grabbed his title belt, but the ref fought him over it. The belt wound up striking Dijak in the head! Powers hit his frogsplash, and the ref reluctantly made the three-count.

DJ Powers defeated Donovan Dijak to retain the PWS Title at 21:33.

Final Thoughts: A really good main event carried the show. I liked that DJ was so fearful of losing his title to the bigger, stronger Dijak; he tried to cheat in multiple ways, and the crowd urged the ref not to call for the bell, so he didn’t. Starstruck vs. Waves & Curls takes second. The four-way with Waller was really good and took third. If anyone on this roster is signed to a TV deal in the next 18 months, it will be Liviyah — several times recently, I’ve heard commentators say she stepped in the ring at age 12, and here she is at 18 and having sharp matches with everyone — she just faced Kris Statlander two weeks ago and has a match with Masha Slamovich coming this weekend.

The undercard was merely okay. Glad to see TK O’Ryan back in the ring. Just a lot of newer faces who clearly don’t have a lot of matches under their belts. Keyon was the best of the new faces here. I know the fact that this doesn’t have commentary will turn off casual fans.