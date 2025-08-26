NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s NXT Heatwave fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Myles Borne vs. Lexis King in a blindfold match

-“Fatal Influence” NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Sol Ruca, Zaria, and Lola Vice

-Izzy Dame and Tatum Paxley vs. Wren Sinclair and a partner

Powell's POV: Tonight's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.