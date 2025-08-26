NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Petey Williams, Moondog King, Bobby Duncum Jr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Heatwave. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT show a B grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Petey Williams is 44.

-Moondog King (Edward White) died on August 26, 2005, at age 56.

-Bobby Duncum Jr. was born on August 26, 1965. He died of an overdose on January 24, 2000.