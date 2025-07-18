TNA Slammiversary lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Elmont, New York, at UBS Arena.
-Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana in a three-way for the TNA World Championship
-Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a title vs. title match
-Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. “First Class” AJ Francis and KC Navarro in a four-way ladder match for the TNA Tag Team Titles
-Moose vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title
-Ash By Elegance and Heather By Elegance vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles
-Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander
-Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell
“DarkState” Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and Cutler James vs. Matt Cardona and “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC in an eight-man tag
Powell’s POV: AJ Styles is expected to appear at the event. The lineup looks good on paper and I am looking forward to the show. Join me for my live review as the show airs on pay-per-view on Sunday starting with the the main card at 7CT/8ET. John Moore and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available for free on the ProWrestling Boom Podcast.
It feels like the obvious move is Santana brings the TNA belt back to the company while Slamovich drops the Knockouts title via interference and has to chase JJ for a few months before she gets it back.
AJ Styles is now being listed on the TNA site as making an appearance.