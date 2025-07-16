AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, last week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision grades, Bobby Lashley, Excalibur, QT Marshall, Terry Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The show features the fallout from AEW All In Texas. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s AEW Collision in Chicago. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help us out, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-I gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a C+ grade.

-I gave Thursday’s AEW Collision a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bobby Lashley is 49.

-AEW broadcast team member Excalibur (Marc Letzmann) is 45.

-QT Marshall (Michael Cuellari) is 40.

-The late Terry Gordy died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 16, 2001.