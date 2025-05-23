Worlds Collide lineup: First match announced for the show featuring WWE, AAA, and NXT wrestlers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Worlds Collide event that will be held on Saturday, June 7 in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum.

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano

Powell’s POV: WWE also announced that the event will stream on YouTube with English and Spanish commentary options. The show is scheduled to start at 2CT/3ET. The WWE Money in the Bank event will stream later that night on Peacock in the United States via Netflix internationally.