AEW Dynamite, WWE Evolve, last week’s AEW TV poll result and grades, Will Ospreay, Kevin Owens, Tonga Loa, Frank Trigg, Angelico, Owen Hart, Hercules Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre. The show includes Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s AEW Collision in Detroit. If you are attending this show or another upcoming event and want to help, send a note to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday night.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 30 percent of the vote. F finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave Dynamite a B- grade.

-I gave last Saturday’s Collision a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Frank Trigg is 52.

-Tonga Loa (Tevita Tu’amoeloa Fetaiakimoeata Fifita) is 42.

-Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen) is 41.

-Angelico (Adam Bridle) is 38.

-Will Ospreay is 32.

-The late Owen Hart was born on May 7, 1965. He fell to his death at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view on May 23, 1999.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) was born on May 7, 1956. He died of heart disease at age 47 on March 6, 2004.