NXT in Las Vegas (reports needed), Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV grade, Ezekiel Jackson, Chuck Taylor

April 22, 2025

Dot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau. The show includes Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship and the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver premium live event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Dark Side of the Ring airs tonight on Vice at 9CT/10ET. This week’s episode is listed as “The Original ‘Superstar’: Billy Graham.”

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Las Vegas. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ezekiel Jackson (Rycklon Stephens) is 47 today. He also worked as Rycklon in TNA, and Big Ryck in Lucha Underground.

-Chuck Taylor (Dustin Howard) is 39 today.

