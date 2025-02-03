WWE Raw preview: The card for the Royal Rumble fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso appears

-Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appears

-Elimination Chamber qualifying matches begin

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).