Powell’s WWE Royal Rumble Hit List: Royal Rumble matches, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Title, DIY vs. MCMG in a best of three falls match for the WWE Tag Titles

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Royal Rumble Hits

Men’s Royal Rumble match: The Jey Uso win was a truly surprising crowd pleaser. I have mixed feelings about going with Jey in a WrestleMania main event, but I love that his win will pay dividends in Rumble matches to for many years to come. The last time people seemed this surprised by the outcome of a men’s Royal Rumble match was probably in 2012 when Sheamus was an upset winner. And the last time the fans seemed truly caught off guard by a winner and were actually happy about it was back in 2008 when John Cena made a surprise early return from a pectoral muscle tear. If the company plays this right, Jey’s win could make fans think that anything is possible and that Rumble wins are not just for the established main event players.

Sami Zayn is definitely a person to watch coming out of this match. There are parallels between his popularity with fans during WrestleMania season in 2023 and Jey’s popularity today. Furthermore, Jey eliminated Zayn from the Rumble by inadvertently superkicking him. Sami has hit the wrong target with a couple of Helluva Kicks lately. Will Sami’s character be forgiving or hypocritical? Either way, The Bloodline saga is the gift that keeps on giving.

Opening the match with Rey Mysterio and Penta was a fun idea. Yes, it’s unfortunate that Penta’s feet touched the ringside mat when he wasn’t supposed to be eliminated, but life goes on. It was great to see Jacob Fatu showcased during the match. Joe Hendry had a forgettable appearance unless you count Michael Cole big timing TNA by saying that Fatu showed the TNA World Champion that it’s a different world. The stretch where top stars entered the match late was a lot of fun. Logan Paul eliminating CM Punk just one night after Punk mocked Kevin Owens for losing to the social media influencer was an interesting development.

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship: A violent ladder match with really hard work from both wrestlers. The key is that they set the table for the violence by establishing a heated rivalry that led up to this point. In other words, they didn’t have a hardcore brawl just for the sake of having a hardcore brawl. One can only hope that Owens is okay after his head struck the ladder while he was performing a fisherman’s buster suplex, not to mention the final spot of the match that saw his head go through the ladder rungs during a wild ladder bridge spot.

Women’s Royal Rumble match: An enjoyable match until the predictable finish. This is the second creative regime that just can’t stop themselves from pushing Charlotte Flair right to the top. Don’t get me wrong, it’s great that she’s back and she is obviously a main event talent, but they are depriving themselves of some interesting stories that could have been told about her battling back from adversity for once as opposed to immediately returning to the title picture.

Roxanne Perez’s long run in the match suggests that the creative team have high hopes for her. Chelsea Green is one of the most popular acts in the division despite being a heel. Jaida Parker stands out as a future star. Alexa Bliss received a tremendous reaction. It’s only one crowd, but it was hard not to notice that Stephanie Vaquer received a better reaction than NXT Women’s Champion Giulia. Just imagine how much buzz the company could have created had they gone with a double surprise by having Jey Uso win the men’s Rumble and Jordynne Grace take the women’s Rumble. Grace should do really well in WWE, but this could have been a star making moment for her.

WWE Production: The new Rumble ticker graphic at the bottom of the screen was excellent. It listed the country that each wrestler is from while also showing their Rumble history, how many entrants were alive in the match, how many had been eliminated, as well as the length of time that some wrestlers had been in the match. After all these years, the production team came up with a way to make my favorite match of the year more fun and easier to follow. Well done.

WWE Royal Rumble Misses

“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a best of three falls match for the WWE Tag Titles: Whenever a first fall ends just a few minutes into a best of three falls match, it always begs the question of why they didn’t just go with a traditional single fall match. There was good work from both teams, but the live crowd just didn’t seem as invested as they were the in the other three matches. The Street Profits interfering to give DIY the win was fine, and I like that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins attacked Gargano and Ciampa after the match. It’s good to see the Street Profits return with more of an edge.