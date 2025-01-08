NXT TV rating: The Rock’s appearance on the New Year’s Evil edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 735,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 626,000 viewership total on New Year’s Eve.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.15 rating. Rock didn’t make a huge difference in viewership, as the Christmas Eve edition came close to last night’s total by drawing 723,000 viewers. But the reported demo number is obviously well above average. One year earlier, the January 9, 2024 edition of NXT delivered 722,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating for the start of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on USA Network.