NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Deadline fallout show

December 10, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

-Iron Survivor Challenge winner Oba Femi speaks

-Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

