NXT Deadline lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card for tonight’s premium live event

December 7, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held tonight in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory.

-Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Underground match

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review starting with any pre-show notables or the beginning of the main card at 6CT/7ET as it streams on Peacock. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

