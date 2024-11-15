What's happening...

WWE Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

November 15, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live Smackdown reviews as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

