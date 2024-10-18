WWE Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-“Los Garza” Angel and Berto vs. a debuting tag team

Powell’s POV: A video package essentially confirmed that the debuting team will be “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. Jake Barnett and I are swapping Smackdown and AEW Dynamite coverage this week and next week, so join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. May same night Smackdown audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).