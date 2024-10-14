WWE Raw preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston

Powell’s POV: The Miz also challenged R-Truth to a match for this episode, but it was not officially advertised. Raw was taped last Monday in St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center due to the company’s European tour. Raw will remain a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.