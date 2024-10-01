WWE Raw rating: Last Monster Standing match opposite two Monday Night Football games

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.274 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.339 million average. Raw delivered a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.43 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw ran opposite two Monday Night Football games for the second week in a row. They will run against a single MNF game for each of the next two weeks. The first hour of Raw delivered 1.280 million viewers. Hour two had 1.311 million viewers. The final hour averaged 1.230 million viewers. One year earlier, the October 2, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.511 million viewers and a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Fastlane go-home show.