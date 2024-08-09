What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The brand’s SummerSlam fallout show

August 9, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns returns

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.