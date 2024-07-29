AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-CMLL Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in an eliminator match

-Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

-TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone and Kamille appear

-Bryan Danielson’s in-person promo

-Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Mariah May

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).