WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The brand’s Money in the Bank fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton appears

-Michin vs. Nia Jax

-Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel and Berto

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).