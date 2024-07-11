WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The brand’s Money in the Bank fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton appears
-Michin vs. Nia Jax
-Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel and Berto
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
