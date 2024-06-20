NXT TV rating: 25-man battle royal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 586,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 718,000 viewership total.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.22 rating. While NXT ran opposite the fifth game of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, the NHL is not the same level of competition as the NBA. The ratings are delayed this week due to the Juneteenth holiday. AEW Dynamite numbers are expected to be released on Friday. One year earlier, the June 20, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 773,000 viewers and a 0.23 rating for Gold Rush night one.
