AEW Dynamite in Fairfax (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and grade, Tyson Dux, Wahoo McDaniel

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena. The show features MJF vs. Rush as the opening match with no commercial interruptions. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Fairfax. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an B grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-We did not have a live review of AEW Collision, so there was no post show poll. I gave the first anniversary edition a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tyson Dux (Tyson Moody) is 46.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel was born on June 19, 1938. He died at age 63 on April 18, 2002 of complications from diabetes and renal failure.